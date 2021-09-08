Arrest papers released after Walsenburg father made deadly threats following the death of his daughter.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Norman Renegar is facing charges of criminal extortion, menacing, and obstruction of government operations after he was arrested last Friday.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by 11 News Renegar called 911 dispatch more than six times and made such threats as “The war has begun” and “You’re all going to die.”

Renegar allegedly also called to make threats to local DSS and the Huerfano County Sheriff’s Department. He later allegedly went to the Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center last Thursday and entered the emergency room. The arrest affidavit states that Renegar threatened to bring a gun to the emergency room.

The Huerfano County Sheriff told 11 News that he was familiar with Renegar and took these threats seriously.

Schools and County Buildings were shut down on the 2nd in response to these threats.

Renegar was allegedly upset over the death of his nine year-old daughter. The affidavit states that his daughter was found dead at 6:30 AM on the morning of Thursday, September 2nd. She had been dismissed from school the previous day due to an unspecified sickness.

Renegar did not have custody of his daughter and the official cause of her death has not yet been released.

11 News spoke to one friend of Renegar’s who admitted that the threats were harsh but also emphasized that the loss of a child is extremely traumatic.

“This man just wanted the best for his kids. That’s all he ever wanted. I’ve physically seen him but his kids before himself numerous times” said Joshua Hall.

A funeral service for Renegar’s Daughter is planned for Thursday.

