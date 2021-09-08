Advertisement

1 injured during rollover crash in downtown Colorado Springs

Rollover crash in Colorado Springs 9/7/21.
Rollover crash in Colorado Springs 9/7/21.(KKTV/Jon Modic)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:33 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Colorado Springs.

The crash was reported at about 5:47 p.m. in the 1000 block of N. Nevada Avenue in the downtown area. The crash involved a Jeep Wrangler and at least one person inside had to be extracted by the Colorado Springs Fire Department. Specific details on the injuries the person sustained were not available.

The crash was cleared in a couple of hours. Last time this article was updated, Colorado Springs Police said there was no indication drugs or alcohol were involved. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article was to inform the public on the latest information involved a crash that closed down a busy roadway for an extended period of time.

