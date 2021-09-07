‘The war has begun’: Arrest affidavit sheds more light into alleged threats made by Walsenburg father towards law enforcement following daughter’s death

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KKTV) - “The war has begun” and “You’re all going to die” were some of the threats a grieving father allegedly slung at officials after his 9-year-old child died last week.

In new court papers obtained by 11 News Tuesday, law enforcement details the events they say unfolded Sept. 2, resulting in lockouts at multiple facilities including a hospital and school before the man’s arrest.

The little girl died in her Walsenburg home on the morning of the 2nd. The affidavit says first responders were called to the house at 6:30 a.m. on reports of an unconscious child and were unable to revive her despite life-saving attempts. The cause of death remains under investigation.

Within hours of the death, court papers allege father Norman Renegar, 43, called the supervisor of child welfare for the county Department of Social Services and threatened to come and shoot up the building.

“[DSS] immediately went on lockout status, ultimately evacuating the building, sending all employees home,” the affidavit read.

Just before noon, a visibly agitated Renegar allegedly went to the local emergency room and informed staff he was going to get a gun and shoot everyone. He drove off before making good on the threat, and the facility went on lockout as a precaution.

Law enforcement say Renegar spiraled further out of control that evening and made repeated threatening calls to 911 dispatch. The first call was made at 8:20 p.m.:

“Mr. Renegar called dispatch advising that, ‘The war has begun ... you’re all going to die ... you’re all responsible [identifies self here as Norman Renegar] ... I told you this was going to happen ... you’re all going to [expletive] die.’” - Excerpt from arrest affidavit

The next call was made 14 minutes later:

“‘According to the Constitution, you have no jurisdiction, your jurisdiction ran out. Good luck, you’re dead.’” - Excerpt from arrest affidavit

More calls followed before court papers say he switched tactics and started calling the Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office, where he spoke with the sheriff and again allegedly claimed people were going to die.

With the help of Pueblo law enforcement, authorities were able to negotiate with Renegar and convince him to surrender. He currently faces charges of charges of extortion, felony menacing and harassment.

According to the arrest affidavit, prior to the series of calls to 911 and the sheriff’s office, the suspect posted on his Facebook page that he would “make them all pay, promise” for his daughter’s death.

