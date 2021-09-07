Advertisement

Thornton police officer injured in car crash

Police say an officer and two other people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in...
Police say an officer and two other people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Thornton Sept. 7, 2021.(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:44 AM MDT
THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A Thornton police officer was hospitalized following a serious collision Tuesday morning.

The police department reported the crash just before 4:30 a.m.

The department later confirmed one of its officers was involved in the two-vehicle crash. The officer and a civilian man and woman were all transported from the scene to area hospitals.

No other information has been released at this time, including the severity of injuries.

