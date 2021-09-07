Thornton police officer injured in car crash

THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A Thornton police officer was hospitalized following a serious collision Tuesday morning.

The police department reported the crash just before 4:30 a.m.

104th Ave is shut down in both directions between Riverdale Rd and Colorado Blvd, as police investigate a serious crash. Use alternative routes as the roadway will be closed for some time. Updates here... pic.twitter.com/0sA905jNZr — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) September 7, 2021

The department later confirmed one of its officers was involved in the two-vehicle crash. The officer and a civilian man and woman were all transported from the scene to area hospitals.

No other information has been released at this time, including the severity of injuries.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.