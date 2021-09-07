Thornton police officer injured in car crash
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:44 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A Thornton police officer was hospitalized following a serious collision Tuesday morning.
The police department reported the crash just before 4:30 a.m.
The department later confirmed one of its officers was involved in the two-vehicle crash. The officer and a civilian man and woman were all transported from the scene to area hospitals.
No other information has been released at this time, including the severity of injuries.
