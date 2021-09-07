Advertisement

PHOTO GALLERY: Labor Day Lift Off 2021 sees a record-breaking crowd

Labor Day Lift Off 2021.
Labor Day Lift Off 2021.(Steve Gallegos)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Labor Day Lift Off 2021 saw a record-breaking crowd!

According to a release from the event organizers, it is estimated more than 185,000 people attended the five-session format at Memorial Park.

“Major community events like the Labor Day Lift Off involve many moving parts and without the support and engagement from the sponsors, pilots, crew, volunteers, officials, staff and community partners, it would not have been possible,” a news release from Colorado Springs Sports Corporation reads.

View some photos and video sent in by 11 News viewers below or submit your own:

