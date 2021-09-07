Man found dead behind downtown Springs 7-Eleven

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was found dead behind a busy downtown Springs convenience store Tuesday morning.

Police tell 11 News officers were called to the 7-Eleven on the corner of Cimarron and Nevada just before 7 a.m. The county coroner showed up a short time after that.

While officers are still working to learn what caused the person’s death, a spokesperson with the police department says Major Crimes detectives are not part of the investigation.

No further information has been released.

