Hundreds travel to Lake Pueblo despite threat of delta variant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds of people took to the waters of Lake Pueblo to celebrate Labor Day today. According to AAA over 600,000 Coloradans were expected to hit the road this weekend.

AAA says that nationwide Labor Day is the second deadliest holiday for drivers. They urge drivers across Colorado to “pack their patience” if they plan on traveling today.

The delta variant has made traveling for labor day even more complicated this year. Last week, Governor Jared Polis advised against traveling fro Labor Day if you are Unvaccinated.

I talked to one family today who did not take the Governor’s advice. Cameron Hummell and his family of ten traveled to the lake from the Denver area even though all of them have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

“we’re gonna have a great time and we’re going to do it vaccination free” says Hummell.

Pueblo County’s vaccination rate currently sits at 58.8% according to the Pueblo County Department of Public Health and Environment lagging behind the state at large.

