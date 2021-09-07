Advertisement

Hundreds travel to Lake Pueblo despite threat of delta variant

By Jack Heeke
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:34 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds of people took to the waters of Lake Pueblo to celebrate Labor Day today. According to AAA over 600,000 Coloradans were expected to hit the road this weekend.

AAA says that nationwide Labor Day is the second deadliest holiday for drivers. They urge drivers across Colorado to “pack their patience” if they plan on traveling today.

The delta variant has made traveling for labor day even more complicated this year. Last week, Governor Jared Polis advised against traveling fro Labor Day if you are Unvaccinated.

I talked to one family today who did not take the Governor’s advice. Cameron Hummell and his family of ten traveled to the lake from the Denver area even though all of them have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

“we’re gonna have a great time and we’re going to do it vaccination free” says Hummell.

Pueblo County’s vaccination rate currently sits at 58.8% according to the Pueblo County Department of Public Health and Environment lagging behind the state at large.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
6-year-old Springs child killed in amusement park accident
Rampart Reservoir is located in Teller County and is popular for recreation from boating and...
Search for missing paddleboarder continues at Rampart Reservoir Monday
70-year-old killed in Colorado ATV crash
Special shape balloon "sloth" will be flown by Chris Liberti.
Labor Day Lift Off, day 3! Photos and what’s on the schedule
D-11 Logo
Mask requirement for all District 11 students and staff begins Tuesday

Latest News

The state fair has $30 million impact on Southern Colorado
Colorado State Fair attendance back to 90% of pre-pandemic levels
There were almost 900 Covid Cases in Pueblo County in August. That's higher than August 2020...
Pueblo County Library mandates masks as COVID-19 cases rise
Pueblo Sheriff's Office Hold Drug Take Back Day
Pueblo Sheriff's Office Hold Drug Take Back Day
City of Pueblo Warns Residents of Scam Calls
City of Pueblo Warns Residents of Scam Calls