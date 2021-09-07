Advertisement

Deadly crash involving a pedestrian; statewide alert issued for the suspect vehicle in Colorado

Alert issued 9/7/21 at about 5 pm
Alert issued 9/7/21 at about 5 pm(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:07 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued on Tuesday for a deadly hit-and-rush crash out of Denver. The alert was canceled minutes after it was issued.

The crash was reported at about 3:40 p.m. in the area of 29th and Arkins Court in Denver. According to Denver Police, the suspect vehicle hit two pedestrians. One of the pedestrians died and the other was being treated at the hospital last time this article was updated.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2007 grey Honda Element with Colorado license plate MHQ-046. The suspect vehicle was located unoccupied about 15 minutes after the Medina Alert was issued because the vehicle was located.

If you have any information on this crime, call 720-337-1029 with any information.

ABOUT THE MEDINA ALERT:

In 2011 a hit-and-run driver killed 21-year-old valet driver Jose Medina. A taxi driver witnessed the event, followed the driver and provided the license plate number to police which led to the capture and arrest of the suspect who was sentenced to the maximum penalty of 12 years for a hit-and-run resulting in death. Click here for more about the criteria for a Medina Alert.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
6-year-old Springs child killed in amusement park accident
Rampart Reservoir is located 4 miles east of Woodland Park.
Search for missing paddleboarder continues at Rampart Reservoir Tuesday
Hotel guests stand outside as firefighters work to extinguish a fire on the fourth floor of a...
20+ evacuated after overnight fire in Colorado Springs hotel
Man killed in stabbing outside Colorado Springs Flea Market
A car crashed into a home in Pinellas County, Fla., on Friday, killing someone at the home as...
2 killed after car crashes into Florida home

Latest News

Carlos Perez and Ashlynne Perez.
Criminal charges dismissed for the father of a child who fatally shot himself inside a car in Manitou Springs
Labor Day Lift Off 2021.
PHOTO GALLERY: Labor Day Lift Off 2021 sees a record-breaking crowd
Officer-involved shooting in Peyton 9/1/21.
Man killed after reportedly firing shots at El Paso County deputies ID’d
Arrest photo for 43-year-old Norman Renegar
‘The war has begun’: Arrest affidavit sheds more light into alleged threats made by Walsenburg father towards law enforcement following daughter’s death