Deadly crash involving a pedestrian; statewide alert issued for the suspect vehicle in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued on Tuesday for a deadly hit-and-rush crash out of Denver. The alert was canceled minutes after it was issued.

The crash was reported at about 3:40 p.m. in the area of 29th and Arkins Court in Denver. According to Denver Police, the suspect vehicle hit two pedestrians. One of the pedestrians died and the other was being treated at the hospital last time this article was updated.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2007 grey Honda Element with Colorado license plate MHQ-046. The suspect vehicle was located unoccupied about 15 minutes after the Medina Alert was issued because the vehicle was located.

If you have any information on this crime, call 720-337-1029 with any information.

ABOUT THE MEDINA ALERT:

In 2011 a hit-and-run driver killed 21-year-old valet driver Jose Medina. A taxi driver witnessed the event, followed the driver and provided the license plate number to police which led to the capture and arrest of the suspect who was sentenced to the maximum penalty of 12 years for a hit-and-run resulting in death. Click here for more about the criteria for a Medina Alert.

#HeadsUP: #DPD is in the area of 29th Street & Arkins Ct investigating a traffic crash with serious injuries involving a motorist and a pedestrian. #Denver pic.twitter.com/uyxIYgRqiY — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 7, 2021

