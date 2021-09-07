Broncos name team captains for 2021 season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A week away from opening up the 2021 season, the Denver Broncos have their leaders for the upcoming NFL grind.

On Monday, coach Vic Fangio announced the Broncos captains for the season (as voted on by the players):

-QB Teddy Bridgewater

-WR Courtland Sutton

-LB Von Miller

-S Justin Simmons

-S Kareem Jackson

-K Brandon McManus

“It’s honestly something that I’ve thought about for the past couple of years,” Justin Simmons said Monday. ”It means everything. I think it means more because it comes from your peers—obviously, coaches and players. You would like to receive that honor from your peers, but I think it just means a great deal. Guys step into leadership roles and you can kind of feel like, ‘OK, I’m a leader on this team. I know what I have to do. I know what’s expected.’ To have it kind of written in stone just makes it a little bit more real, and it’s an honor. It’s truly an honor, and I’m excited for this year.”

Courtland Sutton, who missed nearly all of 2020 with an ACL tear, returns to the field in 2021 ready to take on a leadership role.

“It’s an honor to be able to have your peers name you—somebody they look at as a leader of the team of your room, whatever it may be. Any time you get that honor, it’s a blessing and I’m grateful to be able to have the opportunity, and I’m going to continue to maneuver the same way that I have. I’m continuing to push myself to be better, continue to push my teammates around me to be better and you know hopefully we can continue to do that— influence the entire locker room and go win a lot of games.”

The Broncos open their season against the New York Giants on the road Sunday at 2:25pm.

