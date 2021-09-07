20+ evacuated after overnight fire in Colorado Springs hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than two dozen people fled at Colorado Springs hotel in the middle of the night after a fire sparked on an upper floor.

Firefighters saw flames shooting from the fourth story as they pulled up to the Super 8 off I-25 and Garden of the Gods early Tuesday.

“They immediately called a second alarm because these typically have a lot of people inside at that time of night,” said Capt. Mike Smaldino with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Smoke had quickly filled the building, forcing the roughly 30 guests including children and infants to evacuate their rooms. A few dogs also made the overnight escape.

“When [firefighters] got inside, they were able to hit the fire a little from outside, but they were able to get lines all the way up to the fourth floor and get the fire out pretty quick,” Smaldino said. “Unfortunately, there’s a lot of smoke in the building.”

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the fourth floor but say the smoke spread well beyond that.

“With the amount of people that we have displaced right now, we’ve got to work with management to make sure that these lower floors are still able to be occupied. The smoke that’s in there, we’re getting all the smoke out now that we can but again because there’s so many rooms it’s going to take quite a while to do that,” Smaldino said.

The fire appears to have started in one of the hotel rooms, but at the time of this writing, firefighters are unsure if anyone was in the room at the time or what exactly caused the fire. It remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

