Voice of the consumer: In the wake of tragedy, ensure your dollars go to those in need -- not scammers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There has been a lot of heartbreak and devastation around our country and the world recently. From the events that unfolded in Afghanistan, to the destruction Hurricane Ida left behind, a lot of groups and organizations are collecting donations to help the people who have been impacted.

Before you donate to a charity that claims to help one of these events, the Better Business Bureau wants to make sure you do your homework.

“Any type of disasters or times of panic encourage more fraud, unfortunately,” said Adah Rodriguez, the vice president of development and operations for the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado. “We have definitely issued warnings across the country just for people to be more vigilant and careful when they are being solicited for donations because we have seen an increase just as these events occur across our country and in our world.”

Rodriguez said there are two main ways a scammer can trick someone into handing over their money, thinking it’s going to an actual charity. One thing scammers often do is create fraudulent charities. The scammer will then reach out to you and convince you to donate to a cause that sounds legitimate.

“It can come across as a text message,” Rodriguez said. “It could come across as an email, a link in social media, but really, what is usually behind that is a scammer creating a fake charity.”

If you get a phone call, text message, email or see a link to a charity on social media, always research that organization. You can look up charities on www.BBB.org or www.Give.org, a branch of the BBB.

“Just be really careful that you understand where that money is going to,” Rodriguez said. “Is it truly going to the victims? How much of that is going to the victims?”

Another way scammers can steal your money is by impersonating an actual charity. The best way to avoid this is by going directly to the source to donate. If someone calls you saying they’re collecting donations for a well-known organization, instead of giving money over the phone, donate online.

“We always recommend rather than donating impulsively to someone who reaches out to you, make an effort and direct that yourself in going to an organization that you know enough about and you feel comfortable donating to, so that you’re the one seeking out that organization rather than them seeking you out, because that’s where scammers can take advantage of people,” Rodriguez said.

If you get a suspicious phone call or someone sends you a text message or email with a link to donate to a charity that you think might be fake, report it at www.BBB.org/ScamTracker.

“We really want to present that information to people in the community so that the next time someone wants to donate, all it takes is for a quick visit to BBB.org to see that this particular organization scammed someone last year or whenever that might be,” Rodriguez said.

If you lost money to a scam, make sure you also report it to your local police department.

