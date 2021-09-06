Advertisement

Nurse uses empty COVID-19 vaccine vials to create chandelier with message of hope

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:57 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A one-of-a-kind sculpture called the “Light of Appreciation” is shining down on Colorado’s healthcare workers.

An enterprising and artistic Boulder County public health worker created a beautiful chandelier out of used Moderna vaccine bottles.

Laura Weiss, the nurse behind the masterpiece, wanted to pay tribute to all those who have helped keep people alive.

She said she also wanted to honor people who made the decision to get the vaccine

Weiss hopes the light brings hope for a brighter future, without COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

70-year-old killed in Colorado ATV crash
Rampart Reservoir is located in Teller County and is popular for recreation from boating and...
Search for missing paddleboarder continues at Rampart Reservoir Monday
Special shape balloon "sloth" will be flown by Chris Liberti.
Labor Day Lift Off, day 3! Photos and what’s on the schedule
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
US: Afghan evacuees who fail first screening Kosovo-bound
Police and crime tape can be seen at Prospect and Santa Fe in Colorado Springs on Sept 4, 2021.
1 injured in road rage shooting southeast of downtown Colorado Springs

Latest News

Undated photo of Lake Martin in east-central Alabama.
Body of Colorado firefighter recovered from Alabama lake
FILE - Mark Hamill, shown in this photo taken from file video, tweeted his own name and...
Mark Hamill tweets his own name, gets more than 500K likes
An enterprising and artistic Boulder County public health worker created this beautiful...
STILLS: Nurse creates chandelier with empty vaccine vials
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2021 file photo, armored vehicles are seen in Panjshir Valley, north of...
Taliban say they took Panjshir, last holdout Afghan province