Man killed in stabbing outside Colorado Springs Flea Market

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:31 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead following a stabbing outside the Colorado Springs Flea Market Sunday.

Police say the man was stabbed during some sort of altercation outside the Platte Avenue flea market just after 2 p.m. The victim survived his injuries only long enough to be transported to the hospital.

The suspect remained at the scene and was interviewed by officers. Police have not released any information on what led up to the stabbing. No arrests have been made as of Monday, but the remains under investigation by CSPD’s Violent Crimes Unit.

The death is currently considered a homicide, but police say the coroner will make the final determination on cause and manner of death.

The victim has not been identified at the time of this writing.

