KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: What’s closed, what’s open in Colorado Springs this Labor Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The following locations in Colorado Springs will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday:

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

City Administration Building

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield Hills Community Center

Hillside Community Center

Meadows Park Community Center

Memorial Park Recreation Center

Municipal Court

Otis Park Community Center

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administration Building

Sales Tax Office

Sertich Ice Center

Sports and Therapeutic Recreation Programs Office in Memorial Park

The city says these locations will remain open Monday:

Deerfield Hills Spray Ground (4290 Deerfield Hills Road): Will operate Monday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday is the final day of operation this year.

Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center (1805 N. 30th Street): Open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Julie Penrose Fountain at America the Beautiful Park (26 Cimino Drive): Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday is the final day of operation this year.

Patty Jewett Golf Course (900 E Espanola Street): Open 7 a.m. to dusk: City Golf Championship will play Saturday-Monday; course open to public play beginning at 1:17 p.m. each day.

Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain (5089 Pikes Peak Highway, Cascade): Uphill gates open 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Pikes Peak summit closes at 7 p.m.; downhill gates close at 8 p.m. (all times weather permitting). Fall hours begin Tuesday; uphill gates open 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., summit closes at 6 p.m., downhill gates close at 7 p.m.

Rockledge Ranch Historic Site (3105 Gateway Road): Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Labor Day Vintage Baseball game – first pitch is 1 p.m.; visit (3105 Gateway Road): Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Labor Day Vintage Baseball game – first pitch is 1 p.m.; visit rockledgeranch.com/event/labor-day/ for more information

The Water Hole at Venezia Park (3555 Briargate Parkway): Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sessions start: 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. Monday is the final day of operation this year.

Uncle Wilber Fountain (Acacia Park, 115 E Platte Avenue): Open noon-6 p.m. Monday is the final day of operation this year.

Valley Hi Golf Course (610 Chelton Road): Open 7 a.m. to dusk

CDOT says all construction projects are suspended Monday to alleviate holiday traffic. Happy Labor Day!

