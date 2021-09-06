Advertisement

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: What’s closed, what’s open in Colorado Springs this Labor Day

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:31 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The following locations in Colorado Springs will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday:

  • Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
  • City Administration Building
  • City Clerk
  • City Hall
  • Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
  • Deerfield Hills Community Center
  • Hillside Community Center
  • Meadows Park Community Center
  • Memorial Park Recreation Center
  • Municipal Court
  • Otis Park Community Center
  • Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administration Building
  • Sales Tax Office
  • Sertich Ice Center
  • Sports and Therapeutic Recreation Programs Office in Memorial Park

The city says these locations will remain open Monday:

  • Deerfield Hills Spray Ground (4290 Deerfield Hills Road): Will operate Monday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday is the final day of operation this year.
  • Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center (1805 N. 30th Street): Open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Julie Penrose Fountain at America the Beautiful Park (26 Cimino Drive): Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday is the final day of operation this year.
  • Patty Jewett Golf Course (900 E Espanola Street): Open 7 a.m. to dusk: City Golf Championship will play Saturday-Monday; course open to public play beginning at 1:17 p.m. each day.
  • Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain (5089 Pikes Peak Highway, Cascade): Uphill gates open 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Pikes Peak summit closes at 7 p.m.; downhill gates close at 8 p.m. (all times weather permitting). Fall hours begin Tuesday; uphill gates open 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., summit closes at 6 p.m., downhill gates close at 7 p.m.
  • Rockledge Ranch Historic Site (3105 Gateway Road): Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Labor Day Vintage Baseball game – first pitch is 1 p.m.; visit rockledgeranch.com/event/labor-day/ for more information
  • The Water Hole at Venezia Park (3555 Briargate Parkway): Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sessions start: 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. Monday is the final day of operation this year.
  • Uncle Wilber Fountain (Acacia Park, 115 E Platte Avenue): Open noon-6 p.m. Monday is the final day of operation this year.
  • Valley Hi Golf Course (610 Chelton Road): Open 7 a.m. to dusk

CDOT says all construction projects are suspended Monday to alleviate holiday traffic. Happy Labor Day!

