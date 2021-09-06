Advertisement

Body of Colorado firefighter recovered from Alabama lake

Undated photo of Lake Martin in east-central Alabama.
Undated photo of Lake Martin in east-central Alabama.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:07 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (KKTV) - The body of a Colorado firefighter was recovered from an Alabama lake days after he disappeared in the water.

Zachary Lewis, 24, had last seen been seen boating on Lake Martin on Sept. 2. Following a boat crash that afternoon, friends reported he went into the lake and never reemerged. Further details about the crash have not been released, other than only the one vessel was involved.

Numerous law enforcement and rescue teams spent the next four days scouring the lake and finally recovered Lewis’ body Sunday night.

Lewis is from Parker and is a firefighter with the Rattlesnake Fire Protection District.

Lake Martin is a 44,000-acre reservoir in eastern Alabama, about an hour northeast of Montgomery. The lake is popular for recreation.

