Body of Colorado firefighter recovered from Alabama lake

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (KKTV) - The body of a Colorado firefighter was recovered from an Alabama lake days after he disappeared in the water.

Zachary Lewis, 24, had last seen been seen boating on Lake Martin on Sept. 2. Following a boat crash that afternoon, friends reported he went into the lake and never reemerged. Further details about the crash have not been released, other than only the one vessel was involved.

Numerous law enforcement and rescue teams spent the next four days scouring the lake and finally recovered Lewis’ body Sunday night.

Lewis is from Parker and is a firefighter with the Rattlesnake Fire Protection District.

Lake Martin is a 44,000-acre reservoir in eastern Alabama, about an hour northeast of Montgomery. The lake is popular for recreation.

