Search for missing paddle boarder underway at Rampart Reservoir

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Search and Rescue, along with EPSO deputies and members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department are at Rampart Reservoir, searching for a possible missing paddle boarder.

Initial calls were received after a witness said they saw a paddle boarder go under water. According to the witness, the person did not resurface.

Firefighters, deputies, and El Paso County Search and Rescue are on scene now, and the reservoir is closed. CSFD heavy rescue drivers are in the water searching for the missing person now.

EPSO deputies, El Paso County Search and Rescue @epcsar, and Colorado Springs Fire Department @CSFDPIO dive team responding to Rampart Reservoir for a reported missing swimmer. Updates from EPSO will be issued via Twitter. pic.twitter.com/fFZi8rSX5B — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 5, 2021

We are working to learn more information. This is a breaking news story and we will update this article as we learn more.

