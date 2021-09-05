Advertisement

Police: Four shot dead in Houston house that was set ablaze

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were...
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were apparently in the 10 to 13 age range.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 11:43 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say firefighters found two adults and two children dead of apparent gunshot wounds after extinguishing a blaze at a Houston home.

Police Chief Troy Finner says there weren’t any signs of forced entry at the house in the southwest of the city and the fire may have been an attempt to destroy evidence or disguise something at the scene.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m.

Finner says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were apparently in the 10 to 13 age range.

He didn’t identify the dead, saying police hadn’t yet notified their family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and crime tape can be seen at Prospect and Santa Fe in Colorado Springs on Sept 4, 2021.
1 injured in road rage shooting southeast of downtown Colorado Springs
Special shape balloon "sloth" will be flown by Chris Liberti.
Labor Day Lift Off, day 2! Photos and what’s on the schedule
Pieces of the car can be seen strewn across the road after the vehicle crashed at Tutt and...
Driver crashes, causes vehicle fire after fleeing Springs police
Sept. 3, 2021.
Colorado commission releases new congressional map proposal
D-11 Logo
Third-largest district in Colorado Springs to implement mask mandate for all students/staff

Latest News

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the unidentified suspect was dressed in full body armor —...
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Photo back to learning
COVID-19 info for schools in the Pikes Peak region
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Caldor Fire retardant drop.
CALDOR FIRE: Little growth, containment jumps to 43%