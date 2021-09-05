Advertisement

Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the unidentified suspect was dressed in full body armor —...
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the unidentified suspect was dressed in full body armor — including a bulletproof vest — when he was found outside a Lakeland home that had been booby-trapped.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 11:04 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Four people are dead including a mother who was still cradling her now-deceased baby in what Florida sheriff’s deputies are calling a massive gunbattle early Sunday with a suspect they said was “ready for battle.”

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the unidentified suspect was dressed in full body armor — including a bulletproof vest — when he was found outside a Lakeland home that had been booby-trapped.

After two rounds of gunfire with police and deputies — where dozens “if not hundreds of rounds” were exchanged, Judd said, the suspect was shot once and left the home to surrender. Inside the home, authorities found an 11-year-old girl who had been shot multiple times.

She told deputies there were three dead people inside, Judd said during a news conference Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and crime tape can be seen at Prospect and Santa Fe in Colorado Springs on Sept 4, 2021.
1 injured in road rage shooting southeast of downtown Colorado Springs
Special shape balloon "sloth" will be flown by Chris Liberti.
Labor Day Lift Off, day 2! Photos and what’s on the schedule
Pieces of the car can be seen strewn across the road after the vehicle crashed at Tutt and...
Driver crashes, causes vehicle fire after fleeing Springs police
Sept. 3, 2021.
Colorado commission releases new congressional map proposal
D-11 Logo
Third-largest district in Colorado Springs to implement mask mandate for all students/staff

Latest News

Photo back to learning
COVID-19 info for schools in the Pikes Peak region
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Caldor Fire retardant drop.
CALDOR FIRE: Little growth, containment jumps to 43%
Jasmine Ballard’s baby boy was born 14 weeks early after she contracted COVID-19.
Baby born weeks early after unvaccinated mother contracts COVID-19