Daniels runs for 3 TDs in Air Force’s season-opening victory

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) - Haazig Daniels ran for three touchdowns and Air Force beat Lafayette 35-14. Daniels’ third TD run, a 19-yarder with just over six minutes left, gave the Falcons their first score of the second half and ensured their 15th straight season-opening victory and their 25th win without a loss against FCS opponents.

Daniels and Micah Davis ran for two touchdowns apiece in the first half. Davis gave the Falcons a comfortable cushion with his third score and Corvan Taylor followed with an Air Force interception.

Julius Young made nine receptions for 146 yards and a score for the Leopards.

9/4/2021 3:29:04 PM (GMT -6:00)