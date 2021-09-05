Advertisement

Daniels runs for 3 TDs in Air Force’s season-opening victory

Air Force football defeats Lafayette in their season opener, 35-14 Saturday at Falcon Stadium
Air Force football defeats Lafayette in their season opener, 35-14 Saturday at Falcon Stadium(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:30 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) - Haazig Daniels ran for three touchdowns and Air Force beat Lafayette 35-14. Daniels’ third TD run, a 19-yarder with just over six minutes left, gave the Falcons their first score of the second half and ensured their 15th straight season-opening victory and their 25th win without a loss against FCS opponents.

Daniels and Micah Davis ran for two touchdowns apiece in the first half. Davis gave the Falcons a comfortable cushion with his third score and Corvan Taylor followed with an Air Force interception.

Julius Young made nine receptions for 146 yards and a score for the Leopards.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/4/2021 3:29:04 PM (GMT -6:00)

Most Read

Police and crime tape can be seen at Prospect and Santa Fe in Colorado Springs on Sept 4, 2021.
1 injured in road rage shooting southeast of downtown Colorado Springs
Special shape balloon "sloth" will be flown by Chris Liberti.
Labor Day Lift Off begins! Photos and what’s on the schedule this weekend
Graphic content.
WARNING: Graphic content. Photos used in Redwine trial as evidence released to the public
Arrest photo for 43-year-old Norman Renegar
Pueblo police help arrest man who threatened several Huerfano facilities Thursday
On-Time Traffic Alert.
1 killed, another seriously injured in crash on Highway 50 east of Pueblo

Latest News

CU Buffs
Buffs spoil McCaffrey’s debut, beat Northern Colorado 35-7
FNEZ
Friday Night Endzone: Week 2 Highlights
CSU PUEBLO FOOTBALL
CSU-Pueblo Football falls short in 1st Game since ‘19
cc hockey ed robson arena
CC Hockey will play Air Force in 1st ever Game at Ed Robson Arena