Colorado Springs Fire responding to Rampart Resevior for a missing swimmer

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:31 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is heading to Rampart reservoir for what they are calling a “downed swimmer”.

Firefighters are currently en route to the area. No other information was available at the time this article was written.

We are working to learn more information. This is a breaking news story and we will update this article as we learn more.

