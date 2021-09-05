Advertisement

70-year-old killed in Colorado ATV crash

(Source: AP Images)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 2:15 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RIO GRANDE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 70-year-old man was killed after crashing his ATV on a forest road Saturday afternoon.

State Patrol says the man was riding on Forest Road 330 a mile west of Forest Road 14 when he lost control of the ATV. The vehicle flipped over and the man was thrown, landing in the roadway. He suffered serious injuries and died Sunday morning in an area hospital. Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet.

The rider has only been identified as a 70-year-old from Missouri. It’s unknown what caused him to lose control of the ATV.

