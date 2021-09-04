Third largest district in Colorado Springs to implement mask mandate for elementary school students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs School District 11 will now require elementary school students to wear masks.

The mandate starts September 7th following a five-day period of an incidence rate of more than 200 cases per 100,000 people in El Paso County.

This communication was sent to families Friday night:

Dear D11 Families and Staff,

As we’ve been communicating, we continue to monitor the El Paso County Public Health data and want to update you on the mask/face covering requirements in D11. One of our main goals is to keep our schools open for in-person learning as much as possible this school year. We’ve already experienced challenges in some of our schools that have impacted in-person learning, so we must take precautions. Regardless of individual feelings on masks/face coverings, the fact remains when all people in a classroom are masked, students will NOT have to quarantine unless they develop symptoms. This helps D11 to achieve the main goal of keeping classrooms and schools open for in-person learning as long as possible.Elementary StudentsThe El Paso County Public Health data now reflects five consecutive days above the 200/100K threshold for elementary requirements as indicated here. Starting Tuesday, September 7, 2021, the District will implement mask/face covering requirements for all elementary students regardless of vaccination status. The requirement will be in place for 30 days and re-evaluated as we continue to monitor the community COVID spread. Your student’s school office will have disposable masks available for students should they forget, soil, or damage their mask.Secondary StudentsIn alignment with local and state guidance, face coverings will continue to be strongly encouraged for anyone who is 12+ years and not fully vaccinated but are not yet required at the secondary levels as long as the community transmission rates remain under the 250/100K five-consecutive-day threshold. Currently, the El Paso County Public Health data reflects four consecutive days above 250/100K as indicated here. Due to rapid increase in cases in our community, we anticipate the mask/face covering requirement for all secondary students to go into effect by Tuesday, September 7, 2021. We will communicate with you as soon as possible regarding this requirement so you may have adequate time to prepare. The requirement will be in place for 30 days and re-evaluated as we continue to monitor the community COVID spread. Your student’s school office will have disposable masks available for students should they forget, soil, or damage their mask.All D11 StaffEffective Tuesday, September 7, 2021 all D11 staff will be required to wear a mask/face covering regardless of vaccine status while indoors with others in the same classroom/office.Mask GuidanceThe following situations allow for the removal of a mask:• While eating• While outside during designated mask breaks• Teachers and Special Service Providers may remove their masks and have students remove their masks when teaching phonics, small group reading instruction, or paying attention to articulation of sounds and speech. Masks/face coverings must be worn put once this instruction is completed• While staff are alone in their office or classroom with the door closed*• While seated in an open office format to include cubicles, staff may remove their masks if seated and more than 12 feet away from their nearest colleague who also must be seated*Any staff or student who is not physically able to wear and remove a face covering correctly should complete the documentation of inability to wear a mask – non-medical available at the school.* If someone else enters the room you must put your mask back on.Thank you for your continued partnership as we strive to keep our schools open for in-person learning, and keep our students and staff healthy and safe.

