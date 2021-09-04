Advertisement

Northbound Academy remains closed between Pikes Peak and Bijou after car crashes into fire hydrant

Water flooded the street after a car hit a fire hydrant on Academy between Bijou and Pikes Peak...
Water flooded the street after a car hit a fire hydrant on Academy between Bijou and Pikes Peak overnight on Sept. 4, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 2:12 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A stretch of North Academy remains closed after a car crashed into a fire hydrant overnight, opening a sinkhole in the road and flooding the street.

The crash was reported around midnight Saturday on Academy south of Bijou Street. Utilities closed northbound Academy from Bijou to Airport to stem the flooding and repair the sinkhole.

Academy has since been opened between Airport and Pikes Peak but remains closed between Pikes Peak Avenue and Bijou. Police say northbound traffic is being diverted at Pikes Peak. All southbound lanes are opened.

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol played any role in the crash. No serious injuries were reported.

