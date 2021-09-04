Northbound Academy remains closed between Pikes Peak and Bijou after car crashes into fire hydrant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A stretch of North Academy remains closed after a car crashed into a fire hydrant overnight, opening a sinkhole in the road and flooding the street.

The crash was reported around midnight Saturday on Academy south of Bijou Street. Utilities closed northbound Academy from Bijou to Airport to stem the flooding and repair the sinkhole.

Our crews responded to a hit fire hydrant at 155 N Academy Blvd around midnight. All northbound lanes are closed from E Bijou to Airport Rd because of road damage. Repairs will be done this weekend to reopen Academy. Drive with caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/m4S0MYpbDI — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) September 4, 2021

Academy has since been opened between Airport and Pikes Peak but remains closed between Pikes Peak Avenue and Bijou. Police say northbound traffic is being diverted at Pikes Peak. All southbound lanes are opened.

Northbound Academy is closed between Pikes Peak and Bijou due to a sink hole in the roadway. Crews are on scene working to repair the roadway. Drivers should seek alternate routes and avoid the area. @CSPDComCenter @CSPDPIO — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) September 4, 2021

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol played any role in the crash. No serious injuries were reported.

