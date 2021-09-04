Advertisement

It’s a girl, and a boy: Buttigieg celebrates 2 babies

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are celebrating the arrival...
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are celebrating the arrival of not one — but two — bundles of joy.(Instagram Pete Buttigieg via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are celebrating the arrival of not one — but two — bundles of joy.

The first openly gay person to be confirmed by the Senate for a Cabinet position had shared last month that the couple had become parents after seeking to adopt.

“We can’t wait to share more soon,” he tweeted then.

Buttigieg shared more on Saturday, tweeting a photo of Chasten and him each cradling a newborn.

“Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents,” the secretary wrote on his personal Twitter account. “We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family.”

He released no other details about the babies, such as whether they are twins.

Buttigieg, 39, has talked publicly about his desire to become a father since his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Chasten, 32, were married in June 2018. Buttigieg’s father, Joseph, died six months after the wedding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and crime tape can be seen at Prospect and Santa Fe in Colorado Springs on Sept 4, 2021.
1 injured in road rage shooting southeast of downtown Colorado Springs
Graphic content.
WARNING: Graphic content. Photos used in Redwine trial as evidence released to the public
Arrest photo for 43-year-old Norman Renegar
Pueblo police help arrest man who threatened several Huerfano facilities Thursday
On-Time Traffic Alert.
1 killed, another seriously injured in crash on Highway 50 east of Pueblo
Special shape balloon "sloth" will be flown by Chris Liberti.
Labor Day Lift Off begins! Photos and what’s on the schedule this weekend

Latest News

A car that was that was swept onto the banks of the Raritan River by the remnants of Tropical...
Northeast deals with muck, waterlogged homes in Ida cleanup
Water flooded the street after a car hit a fire hydrant on Academy between Bijou and Pikes Peak...
Northbound Academy remains closed between Pikes Peak and Bijou after car crashes into fire hydrant
President Joe Biden returns a salute with a Marine Corp honor guard as he disembarks Marine One...
Biden to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 at 3 memorial sites
Police and crime tape can be seen at Prospect and Santa Fe in Colorado Springs on Sept 4, 2021.
1 injured in road rage shooting southeast of downtown Colorado Springs