Friday Night Endzone: Week 2 Highlights

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It was a Friday washout at a lot of football games across Southern Colorado! But when the rain and the clouds passed, we had another great slate of action on the gridiron.

Pueblo West continued its dominance over Pueblo County in the Pigskin Classic, winning 48-0 at Dutch Clark Stadium after a lightning delay. West has won 14 of the last 16 games over the Hornets.

Discovery Canyon handed Pueblo South its second straight loss of the season, riding two early scores to a 21-13 win over the Colts.

Full Scores:

5A:

Mountain Range 31, Palmer 0

4A:

Air Academy 20, Widefield 14

Lewis Palmer 14, Coronado 6

Cheyenne Mountain 43, Mitchell 0

Pueblo West 48, Pueblo County 0

Erie 29, Pueblo East 7

3A:

Discover Canyon 21, Pueblo South 13

Confer 9, Pueblo Central 7

Canon City 47, Harrison 27

2A:

Burlington 35, Lamar 0

La Junta 46, Pagosa Springs 0

1A:

Centauri 47, Colorado Springs Christian 0

Raton 49, Trinidad 16

8-Man:

Calhan 36, Byers 8

Swink 52, Las Animas 16

Lyons 56, Gilpin County 22

6-Man:

Fleming 70, Peetz 0

Genoa Hugo 35, Kit Carson 20

Kim/Branson 60, La Veta 6

Granada 48, Eads 6

