Advertisement

Driver crashes, causes vehicle fire after fleeing Springs police

Pieces of the car can be seen strewn across the road after the vehicle crashed at Tutt and...
Pieces of the car can be seen strewn across the road after the vehicle crashed at Tutt and Barnes. Police tell 11 News the force of the wreck split the car in half.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:38 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A vehicle crashed and caught fire overnight just minutes after the driver sped away from police.

The suspect allegedly caught an officer’s eye early Saturday morning when they were seen driving recklessly at North Carefree and Tutt. The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver hit the gas and zoomed off.

The driver then lost control a half-mile away and wrecked in the intersection of Tutt and Barnes. The same officer found the car split in half, with part of it on fire.

Police tell 11 News the driver and passenger were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say speed was a clear factor in the crash; drugs and alcohol are unknown.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On-Time Traffic Alert.
1 killed, another seriously injured in crash on Highway 50 east of Pueblo
Arrest photo for 43-year-old Norman Renegar
Pueblo police help arrest man who threatened several Huerfano facilities Thursday
Police lights.
9-year-old dies in Huerfano County; family member of child allegedly makes threats prompting school lockout
Graphic content.
WARNING: Graphic content. Photos used in Redwine trial as evidence released to the public
A deadly motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs 9/2/21.
Deadly motorcycle crash outside of UCCS near Union and Austin Bluffs in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Police and crime tape can be seen at Prospect and Santa Fe in Colorado Springs on Sept 4, 2021.
Road rage shooting reported southeast of downtown Colorado Springs
An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights" takes off from the...
Navy declares 5 missing sailors dead after helicopter crash
Special shape balloon "sloth" will be flown by Chris Liberti.
Labor Day Lift Off begins! Photos and what’s on the schedule this weekend
CU Buffs
Buffs spoil McCaffrey’s debut, beat Northern Colorado 35-7