Driver crashes, causes vehicle fire after fleeing Springs police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A vehicle crashed and caught fire overnight just minutes after the driver sped away from police.

The suspect allegedly caught an officer’s eye early Saturday morning when they were seen driving recklessly at North Carefree and Tutt. The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver hit the gas and zoomed off.

The driver then lost control a half-mile away and wrecked in the intersection of Tutt and Barnes. The same officer found the car split in half, with part of it on fire.

Police tell 11 News the driver and passenger were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say speed was a clear factor in the crash; drugs and alcohol are unknown.

