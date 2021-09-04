Advertisement

Colorado commission releases new congressional map proposal

Sept. 3, 2021.
Sept. 3, 2021.(redistricting.colorado.gov)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:50 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Colorado’s nonpartisan redistricting commission has released its first map of new congressional districts based off Census data.

The commission had previously released a sketch of the new districts in June based off of estimates. The version made public on Friday split the state into four safe Democratic seats, three safe Republican ones and a new swing seat north of Denver. It would slice the western slope in two and join the northern half to Boulder.

Conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert would now be in a solidly-Democratic district occupied by liberal Rep. Joe Neguse. The district would run from Adams County to Greeley.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Krispy Kreme returns to Colorado Springs with groundbreaking ceremony Thursday
A deadly motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs 9/2/21.
Deadly motorcycle crash outside of UCCS near Union and Austin Bluffs in Colorado Springs
Police lights.
9-year-old dies in Huerfano County; family member of child allegedly makes threats prompting school lockout
Officer-involved shooting in Peyton 9/1/21.
Suspect killed after reportedly firing shots at El Paso County deputies
Graphic content.
WARNING: Graphic content. Photos used in Redwine trial as evidence released to the public

Latest News

Special shape balloon "sloth" will be flown by Chris Liberti.
Labor Day Lift Off scheduled to kick off this Saturday; Special edition of 11 News at 8 a.m.
D-11 Logo
Third largest district in Colorado Springs to implement mask mandate for elementary school students
Road closure.
I-70 back open in Glenwood Canyon Friday evening following flash flood warning
Authorities are still searching for a man who went missing in the waters of Lake Martin on...
Missing boater on Alabama’s Lake Martin identified as Colorado man