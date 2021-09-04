Police activity southeast of downtown Colorado Springs
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:08 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a possible shooting southeast of downtown Springs.
Police confirm officers are on scene at Santa Fe Street and Prospect Street but have not yet confirmed reports they are responding to a shooting. Police only tell 11 News one person at the location was taken to the hospital.
We have a crew at the scene now and will continue to update this article. Keep checking back.
