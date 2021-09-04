Advertisement

Police activity southeast of downtown Colorado Springs

Police and crime tape can be seen at Prospect and Santa Fe in Colorado Springs on Sept 4, 2021.
Police and crime tape can be seen at Prospect and Santa Fe in Colorado Springs on Sept 4, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:08 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a possible shooting southeast of downtown Springs.

Police confirm officers are on scene at Santa Fe Street and Prospect Street but have not yet confirmed reports they are responding to a shooting. Police only tell 11 News one person at the location was taken to the hospital.

We have a crew at the scene now and will continue to update this article. Keep checking back.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On-Time Traffic Alert.
1 killed, another seriously injured in crash on Highway 50 east of Pueblo
Police lights.
9-year-old dies in Huerfano County; family member of child allegedly makes threats prompting school lockout
Arrest photo for 43-year-old Norman Renegar
Pueblo police help arrest man who threatened several Huerfano facilities Thursday
Graphic content.
WARNING: Graphic content. Photos used in Redwine trial as evidence released to the public
A deadly motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs 9/2/21.
Deadly motorcycle crash outside of UCCS near Union and Austin Bluffs in Colorado Springs

Latest News

CU Buffs
Buffs spoil McCaffrey’s debut, beat Northern Colorado 35-7
FNEZ
Friday Night Endzone: Week 2 Highlights
Labor Day Weekend forecast
Great holiday weekend!
Special shape balloon "sloth" will be flown by Chris Liberti.
Labor Day Lift Off scheduled to kick off this Saturday; Special edition of 11 News at 8 a.m.