Vaccine Clinic in Maniotu scheduled for Saturday

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A walk-up vaccine clinic will be held Saturday, September 4 at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs (502 Manitou Avenue) during the Commonwheel Festival.

The clinic will be going on from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. and both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be given.

Those wanting to get vaccinated do not need health insurance, I.D. or appointment, but if you would like to make an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.