Vaccine Clinic in Maniotu scheduled for Saturday

By KKTV
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:34 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A walk-up vaccine clinic will be held Saturday, September 4 at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs (502 Manitou Avenue) during the Commonwheel Festival.

The clinic will be going on from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. and both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be given.

Those wanting to get vaccinated do not need health insurance, I.D. or appointment, but if you would like to make an appointment, click here.

