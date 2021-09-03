Space Delta 11 activates, builds starcom readiness

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Space Delta 11, the U.S. Space Force’s Range and Aggressor Delta, held an activation ceremony Aug. 30 at Schriever Space Force Base.

Delta 11 is part of the newest U.S. Space Force Field Command, Space Training and Readiness Command, which activated Aug. 23 at Peterson SFB.

During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Shawn Bratton, STARCOM commander, conveyed command of Space Delta 11 to Col. Kyle Pumroy, Delta 11′s inaugural commander.

“You hold the distinction of being the Delta that, perhaps more than any other, builds readiness,” Bratton said. “Range and aggressor squadrons serve one purpose: to make our Guardians better, prepare our Guardians, prepare our force so when the day comes and we are needed, they too are ready.”

Pumroy is a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, and most recently was the deputy director, Combined Space Operations Center, at Vandenberg SFB, Calif.

Delta 11 will focus on enhancing the combat credibility of space warfighters.

“We must continue to imagine and create relevant training and testing opportunities to instill credibility into our space warfighters,” said Pumroy. “Doing so ensures the Space Force and its teammates are prepared to compete and win, and if we do it right, ensures our adversaries choose not to fight because our warfighters are better than them, and they know it.”

The Delta’s mission is to deliver realistic, threat-informed test and training environments through the provision of live, virtual, and constructive range and combat replication capability in order to prepare U.S. Space Force, Joint, and allied forces to prevail in contested and degraded operationally-limited space environments.

The Delta currently is comprised of about 100 active duty Guardians and Airmen, with added support from Air Force Reserve Command. The Delta will consist of five squadrons to execute their mission.

Space Delta 11 and its squadrons are temporarily located at Schriever SFB until completion of the Department of the Air Force’s Strategic Basing Process is completed and approved by the Secretary of the Air Force.

