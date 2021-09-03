Advertisement

Southbound I-25 lanes blocked Friday due to 3-vehicle crash

Colorado Springs police say two Southbound right lanes of I-25 near the North Nevada Avenue...
Colorado Springs police say two Southbound right lanes of I-25 near the North Nevada Avenue exit are blocked due to a crash.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:38 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say two Southbound right lanes of I-25 near the North Nevada Avenue exit are blocked due to a crash.

Police say the call came in just before 10 a.m. Friday for a three-vehicle crash; one of those vehicles reportedly left the scene.

The amount of people involved and their current conditions are unknown at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

