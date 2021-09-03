Advertisement

Pueblo police help arrest man who threatened several Huerfano facilities Thursday

Arrest photo for 43-year-old Norman Renegar
Arrest photo for 43-year-old Norman Renegar(Pueblo Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:02 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -Pueblo Police have arrested a man accused of making threats to several facilities in Huerfano County Thursday.

Police say they were made aware of threats by 43-year-old Norman Renegar (pictured above) to kill several people in Huerfano county. These threats caused several facilities to go into lockdown and reportedly came after a 9-year-old passed away.

Pueblo police and the Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office worked together to negotiate Renegar’s surrender.

Renegar is booked into the Pueblo County Judicial building on charges of extortion, felony menacing, and harassment as a result of the threats in Huerfano County.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

