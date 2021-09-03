Advertisement

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region helps animals impacted by Hurricane Ida

Four volunteers and one staff member from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Community...
Four volunteers and one staff member from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Community Animal Response Team (CART) have deployed to Tennessee this week.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:51 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Four volunteers and one staff member from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Community Animal Response Team (CART) deployed to Tennessee this week. The ASPCA requested help.

The team will reportedly is helping with disaster relief efforts and setting up emergency shelters for homeless dogs and cats displaced by Hurricane Ida.

“It is very important to us to be able to help provide care for homeless dogs and cats displaced by Hurricane Ida,” said HSPPR President and CEO Duane Adams. “We are so grateful for all the help and support we received while caring for animals displaced by natural disasters in Colorado’s history, so of course we didn’t hesitate when the call for help came on this occasion. Our hearts go out to the impacted communities that are still recovering after the devastation of Ida, and we are so glad we have the opportunity to make a difference by providing much-needed housing and care to vulnerable animals.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krispy Kreme returns to Colorado Springs with groundbreaking ceremony Thursday
A deadly motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs 9/2/21.
Deadly motorcycle crash outside of UCCS near Union and Austin Bluffs in Colorado Springs
Officer-involved shooting in Peyton 9/1/21.
Suspect killed after reportedly firing shots at El Paso County deputies
Police lights.
9-year-old dies in Huerfano County; family member of child allegedly makes threats prompting school lockout
$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command
Amendment passed to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs a little longer

Latest News

A couple strong storms today
Showers and storms for Friday
A walk-up vaccine clinic will be held Saturday, September 4 at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs...
Vaccine Clinic in Maniotu scheduled for Saturday
Space Delta 11, the U.S. Space Force’s Range and Aggressor Delta
Space Delta 11 activates, builds starcom readiness
Arrest photo for 43-year-old Norman Renegar
Pueblo police help arrest man who threatened several Huerfano facilities Thursday