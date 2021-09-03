Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region helps animals impacted by Hurricane Ida

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Four volunteers and one staff member from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Community Animal Response Team (CART) deployed to Tennessee this week. The ASPCA requested help.

The team will reportedly is helping with disaster relief efforts and setting up emergency shelters for homeless dogs and cats displaced by Hurricane Ida.

“It is very important to us to be able to help provide care for homeless dogs and cats displaced by Hurricane Ida,” said HSPPR President and CEO Duane Adams. “We are so grateful for all the help and support we received while caring for animals displaced by natural disasters in Colorado’s history, so of course we didn’t hesitate when the call for help came on this occasion. Our hearts go out to the impacted communities that are still recovering after the devastation of Ida, and we are so glad we have the opportunity to make a difference by providing much-needed housing and care to vulnerable animals.”

