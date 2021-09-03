Advertisement

Missing boater on Alabama’s Lake Martin identified as Colorado man

Authorities are still searching for a man who went missing in the waters of Lake Martin on Sept. 2, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:14 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are still searching for a man who went missing in the waters of Lake Martin Thursday afternoon. In the meantime, the man’s name has been released.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Zachary Dakota Lewis, 24, of Parker, Colorado, was in a single-vehicle boating accident while out with friends near Big Kowaliga Creek close to the Willow Point Golf Course.

Lewis went under the water and never resurfaced. A search was mounted into the overnight hours until around 2 a.m. Friday before being paused until 8 a.m.

ALEA has asked that boaters on Lake Martin avoid that area while the search is underway. If boaters must pass through the area, troopers are asking that they move at idle speed until further notice.

Lake Martin in a man-made reservoir located about an hour northeast of Montgomery.

