Advertisement

Masks required indoors for everyone 2+ in Boulder County

This mask order goes into effect Friday, September 3 at 5 p.m.
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:14 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Boulder County Public Health Department released a new order that requires masks for everyone over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in all indoor spaces. The order goes into effect Friday, September 3 at 5 p.m.

The health department says this order stemmed from the recent surge in the Delta variant. Click here to read the Public Health Order.

“Only second to vaccination, adoption of a universal mask order is an extremely effective tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and minimize disruptive cycles of reactionary orders, and is particularly important for seeing a rapid shift,” said Camille Rodriguez, BCPH Executive Director. “With a long-term layered mitigation strategy, we have a sustainable and proactive strategy. By adopting a universal mask order now, we can preserve our healthcare system resources, protect the health of our community, and prevent hugely impactful capacity and social distancing restrictions.”

The order does not apply to private homes, but the health department is recommending people wear masks when around people from another household. The Boulder County Health Department is also encouraging businesses and facilities to move activities outdoors whenever possible. In the press release, the health department says, “with Boulder County Public Health approval, an exception for indoor public masking for employers, owners, and operators who have voluntarily implemented proof of vaccination requirements for all employees, staff, visitors, and patrons entering their facility (commonly known as a vaccination passport)”.

If you are a business or event owner that has already implemented a proof of vaccination policy for all visitors and employees, you can contact the health department for more information on how to get the mask exemption approval.

Click here for the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Boulder County.

Due to the recent surge of the Delta variant and aligning with CDC guidance, Boulder County Public Health (BCPH) issued...

Posted by Boulder County Public Health on Thursday, September 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krispy Kreme returns to Colorado Springs with groundbreaking ceremony Thursday
Officer-involved shooting in Peyton 9/1/21.
Suspect killed after reportedly firing shots at El Paso County deputies
A deadly motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs 9/2/21.
Deadly motorcycle crash outside of UCCS near Union and Austin Bluffs in Colorado Springs
Police lights.
9-year-old dies in Huerfano County; family member of child allegedly makes threats prompting school lockout
$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command
Amendment passed to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs a little longer

Latest News

9.3.21
Showers and storms for Friday
Denver International Airport has released photos of the damage done when an underground train...
DIA releases pictures of damage from underground train wheel failure
File photo.
Man shot, killed after pulling gun on Jefferson County deputy
9.3.21
Strong storms possible today