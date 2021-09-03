Masks required indoors for everyone 2+ in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Boulder County Public Health Department released a new order that requires masks for everyone over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in all indoor spaces. The order goes into effect Friday, September 3 at 5 p.m.

The health department says this order stemmed from the recent surge in the Delta variant. Click here to read the Public Health Order.

“Only second to vaccination, adoption of a universal mask order is an extremely effective tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and minimize disruptive cycles of reactionary orders, and is particularly important for seeing a rapid shift,” said Camille Rodriguez, BCPH Executive Director. “With a long-term layered mitigation strategy, we have a sustainable and proactive strategy. By adopting a universal mask order now, we can preserve our healthcare system resources, protect the health of our community, and prevent hugely impactful capacity and social distancing restrictions.”

The order does not apply to private homes, but the health department is recommending people wear masks when around people from another household. The Boulder County Health Department is also encouraging businesses and facilities to move activities outdoors whenever possible. In the press release, the health department says, “with Boulder County Public Health approval, an exception for indoor public masking for employers, owners, and operators who have voluntarily implemented proof of vaccination requirements for all employees, staff, visitors, and patrons entering their facility (commonly known as a vaccination passport)”.

If you are a business or event owner that has already implemented a proof of vaccination policy for all visitors and employees, you can contact the health department for more information on how to get the mask exemption approval.

Click here for the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Boulder County.

