Man shot, killed after pulling gun on Jefferson County deputy

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:21 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) - A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who pulled a gun during an encounter northwest of Denver.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were responding to a report of a man standing next to a motorcycle waving a gun near the Willis Case Golf Course about noon Thursday. No one was near the motorcycle when authorities arrived, but a man matching the suspect’s description approached the scene while deputies were investigating.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man, was shot when he pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at a deputy.

No one else was injured. The motorcycle was reported stolen in February.

