I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon Friday evening during flash flood warning

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - I-70 was closed in Colorado during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the closure just before 5 p.m. on Friday in Glenwood Canyon. The closure is from Dotsero to Glenwood Springs for a flash flood warning in the area of a burn scar.

“Crews will continue to monitor the mudslide area. Motorists should be prepared for an extended closure if there is a new mudslide or materials blocking the road that will need to be cleared before opening,” the Colorado Department of Transportation posted on social media.

Check CDOT for any updates.

DETOUR - WB I-70: Motorists from the Denver metro area or I-25 can travel WB on I-70 to Silverthorne, turn N onto CO 9. In Kremmling, turn onto WB US 40 towards Steamboat Springs. Once at Craig, motorists can return S via CO 13 towards Rifle. Access to I-70 westbound is at Rifle. pic.twitter.com/AXdVd42oSn — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) September 3, 2021

