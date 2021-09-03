Advertisement

I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon Friday evening during flash flood warning

Road closure.
Road closure.(CDOT)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:15 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - I-70 was closed in Colorado during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the closure just before 5 p.m. on Friday in Glenwood Canyon. The closure is from Dotsero to Glenwood Springs for a flash flood warning in the area of a burn scar.

“Crews will continue to monitor the mudslide area. Motorists should be prepared for an extended closure if there is a new mudslide or materials blocking the road that will need to be cleared before opening,” the Colorado Department of Transportation posted on social media.

Check CDOT for any updates.

