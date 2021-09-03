Green Box opens artist in residence applications for 2022 season

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, COLO. – On the heels of a blockbuster festival featuring American Ballet Theatre,robust arts programming, and construction underway for Colorado’s first James Turrell Skyspace, Green Box is thrilled to announce applications are now open for the 2022 Artist in Residence program. Applications will be accepted September 2 – October 15, 2021 for all interested applicants interested in one of several residency opportunities.

The Green Box Artist in Residence program offers artists of national and international stature, from diverse disciplines, and at any stage in their career the opportunity to create new works while living in and engaging with the community of Green Mountain Falls. Past artists in residence include Chad Mount, Irby Pace, Denys Drozdyuk & Antonina Skobina, American Ballet Theatre, 600 Highwaymen, and Sommer Browning.

In 2022, Green Box is seeking artists who will agree to specific deliverables for three separate projects:

AUDIO TOUR - The creation and recording of an audio-tour to highlight historic elements of Green Mountain Falls and the various outdoor art installations dotted throughout the Green Box campus. Click here to apply.

LAKE STREET DISPLAY - The creation and display of a 2-dimensional work of art to be unveiled in June of 2022 for a period of 3 months on our "billboard" in a prominent downtown location. The size of the display is 130″ x186." Click here to apply.

MUSIC COMMISSION - The creation and recording of a "Green Box Suite" for which Green Box will utilize as background music in video reels we produce. Additionally, there is potential to have the new music work premiere during the annual Green Box Arts Festival in the summer of 2022. Click here to apply.

Additionally in 2022, Green Box will offer two OPEN PROJECT RESIDENCIES for any artist, duo, or artistic collective working in any artistic discipline. Deliverables will be mutually agreed upon at the time of awarding the residencies. Green Box will also offer EXCHANGE RESIDENCIES this year, welcoming applications from individual artists seeking being paired with two other individual artists working in different artistic disciplines to create something new together.

“Imagine a theatrical director collaborating with a poet and a composer on a new performance art piece,” said Green Box Deputy Director Scott Levy. “Or perhaps a painter, non-fiction writer, and dancer developing the next great work of art. The sky’s the limit at Green Box and we can’t wait to see what applications come in for next year!”

Each residency is set for a 30-day timeframe with an average of two artists per session and up to 18 artists total for the year. The open application process is open to both U.S. and international artists and applications are due by October 15, 2021. Private housing in a shared housing facility will be provided in the beautifully-restored The Shed at Lakeview Terrace Theater. All bedrooms feature Smart TV’s, WiFi, and landline phones; access to art studios and laundry facilities are also provided, as well as an outdoor fire pit, BBQ grill, and hot tub. Weekly cleaning of apartments is also provided. Pets, spouses/partners, and children are welcome for the entire length of residency, subject to availability. Green Box owns or has access to a wide variety of facilities and studio options. Please check the venues page at greenboxarts.org for more information.

The deadline for the 2022 Green Box Artist in Residence program is Friday, October 15, 2021. There is no fee to apply and interested applicants are requested to apply for only ONE residency category. Lodging will be provided, and deliverables will be determined during the application process. During their stay, artists may also be expected to engage with local residents and other cultural organizations to enhance arts offerings in the region. Artists will be paid a stipend and are responsible for their own living expenses as well as travel and ground transportation.

APPLY : Visit greenboxarts.org for more information or click here to apply. For questions regarding the residency

or application process, please email info@greenboxarts.org.

IMAGE 1: “Phantom Canyon,” taken by 2021 Green Box Artist in Residence Irby Pace during his time in Green Mountain Falls, CO. Irby is a talented photographer who gives meaning to space by capturing colored smoke as a lasting image in nature, perfectly caught before weather patterns remove the vapor.

IMAGE 2: “Water Waltz 1,” by Irby Pace taken of 2021 Green Box Artists in Residence Denys Drozdyuk and Antonina Skobina during their residency in Green Mountain Falls, CO. During their residency the professional ballroom duo explored new choreographic ideas and dance styles to develop a more atistic side to their art form.