DIA releases pictures of damage from underground train wheel failure

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Denver International Airport has released photos of the damage done when an underground train caused massive delays at the airport last month.

According to our sister station in Denver, the train car had been in service for 20 years and was inspected two months before.

Pictures of the underground train failure can be found below:

DIA photos show how bad damage was from underground train wheel failure in August. (Denver International Airport)

