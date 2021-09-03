Advertisement

DIA releases pictures of damage from underground train wheel failure

Denver International Airport has released photos of the damage done when an underground train...
Denver International Airport has released photos of the damage done when an underground train caused massive delays at the airport in August(Denver International Airport)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:37 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Denver International Airport has released photos of the damage done when an underground train caused massive delays at the airport last month.

According to our sister station in Denver, the train car had been in service for 20 years and was inspected two months before.

Click here to read more on what reportedly caused the backups at the airport.

Pictures of the underground train failure can be found below:

DIA photos show how bad damage was from underground train wheel failure in August.
DIA photos show how bad damage was from underground train wheel failure in August.(Denver International Airport)
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

