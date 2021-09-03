DIA releases pictures of damage from underground train wheel failure
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:37 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Denver International Airport has released photos of the damage done when an underground train caused massive delays at the airport last month.
According to our sister station in Denver, the train car had been in service for 20 years and was inspected two months before.
Click here to read more on what reportedly caused the backups at the airport.
Pictures of the underground train failure can be found below:
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.