Deadly crash on Highway 50 east of Pueblo

By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:07 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol was investigating a deadly crash Thursday night.

The crash was reported at about 7:35 p.m. along Highway 50 near Nyberg Road, just east of Pueblo. Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol confirmed at least one person died in the 2-vehicle crash. Details on any other possible injuries were not immediately available.

As of 9 p.m. eastbound Highway 50 was closed between 33rd Lane and 34th Lane, according to CDOT.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

