D-11 parents hold protest over staff mask mandate; possibility looms for students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A handful of parents gathered outside the District 11 administration building in Colorado Springs Friday morning in protest. Jennifer Bertram, a D-11 parent, tells 11 News, “I’m out here to really make sure that my child no longer have to wear masks because it’s really going to affect her health”.

Starting Tuesday, D-11 staff members will be required to wear masks and some parents tell 11 News they are worried this could extend to the students. “We know for a fact they will it’s just a matter of time and we believe it’s going to be next Tuesday when they start masking all of our kids in elementary-level only for 30 days,” says Bertram.

D-11 says they will continue to monitor numbers and “should they reflect five consecutive days above the 200/100K number, D-11 elementary students and staff will be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status”. Right now a mask requirement for students isn’t currently in place, but according to D-11′s policy there could be one for elementary students as soon as Friday.

