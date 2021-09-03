CSU-Pueblo Football falls short in 1st Game since ‘19

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - It was a defensive battle down at the ThunderBowl for CSU-Pueblo’s first game action since December 2019. The only scoring through the first three quarters were field goals. A low scoring affair for the first game of 2021.

“We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds. It was the first game in 650 days. I thought our defense played outstanding but offensively we struggled because we were self-inflicting with penalties and all that stuff that happened. said Head Coach John Wristen. “This game doesn’t Define who we are, we have a long season ahead of us and we’re looking forward to it.”

CSU-Pueblo heads to Grand Valley State for week 2. Kick-off Saturday, September 11th is set for 5 o’clock in Michigan.

6590 the official attendance witnessed fireworks after a Thunderwolves....loss.



CSU-Pueblo drops their season opener, 12-6 to Texas A&M-Commerce. pic.twitter.com/13Sge2bQJH — Richie Cozzolino (@RichieCozz) September 3, 2021

