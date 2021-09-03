Advertisement

CSU-Pueblo Football falls short in 1st Game since ‘19

The Thunderwolves lose 12-6 to top-5 ranked Texas A&M Commerce.
CSU PUEBLO FOOTBALL
CSU PUEBLO FOOTBALL(KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:27 PM MDT
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - It was a defensive battle down at the ThunderBowl for CSU-Pueblo’s first game action since December 2019. The only scoring through the first three quarters were field goals. A low scoring affair for the first game of 2021.

“We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds. It was the first game in 650 days. I thought our defense played outstanding but offensively we struggled because we were self-inflicting with penalties and all that stuff that happened. said Head Coach John Wristen. “This game doesn’t Define who we are, we have a long season ahead of us and we’re looking forward to it.”

CSU-Pueblo heads to Grand Valley State for week 2. Kick-off Saturday, September 11th is set for 5 o’clock in Michigan.

