CSU-Pueblo Football falls short in 1st Game since ‘19
The Thunderwolves lose 12-6 to top-5 ranked Texas A&M Commerce.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - It was a defensive battle down at the ThunderBowl for CSU-Pueblo’s first game action since December 2019. The only scoring through the first three quarters were field goals. A low scoring affair for the first game of 2021.
“We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds. It was the first game in 650 days. I thought our defense played outstanding but offensively we struggled because we were self-inflicting with penalties and all that stuff that happened. said Head Coach John Wristen. “This game doesn’t Define who we are, we have a long season ahead of us and we’re looking forward to it.”
CSU-Pueblo heads to Grand Valley State for week 2. Kick-off Saturday, September 11th is set for 5 o’clock in Michigan.
