COVID-19 info for schools in the Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Schools in the Pikes Peak Region continue to see a high transmission rate of COVID-19. KKTV 11 News is keeping track of which districts have mask mandates, where the outbreaks are at, and which schools are transitioning to e-learning because of outbreaks.

*This data is current as of September 3rd

MASKS

DISTRICT MASK MANDATE Academy School District 20 No District 49 No Colorado Springs School District 11 Staff only effective Sept. 7th Harrison School District 2 Yes Lewis-Palmer School District 38 No Widefield School District 3 Yes- will be re-evaluated on Oct. 1st Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Yes Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 No Manitou Springs School District 14 Yes Woodland Park RE-2 No Pueblo School District 70 Yes Pueblo School District 60 Yes

OUTBREAKS

*This data comes from the El Paso County Public Health Department, School Districts, and the Colorado Department of Public Health.

D49

Vista Ridge High School

Patriot High School

Remington Elementary School

Horizon Middle School

Odyssey Elementary School

D20

Legacy Peak Elementary School

Academy International

Eagleview Middle School

D3

Watson Junior High

D11

Adams Elementary School

Mann Middle School

D2

Sand Creek International

Sierra High School

Carmel Community School

E-LEARNING

D11

Adams Elementary School

D49

Vista Ridge High School

D3

Watson Junior High School

COVID-19 TOOLS

The following links lead to district COVID-19 dashboards. Not every district in the Pikes Peak Region has a COVID-19 Dashboard

D20 COVID-19 dashboard

D11 Covid-19 dashboard

EPCPH school report

EPCPH dashboard

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.