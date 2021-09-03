COVID-19 info for schools in the Pikes Peak Region
Information for schools across the Pikes Peak Region regarding outbreaks, mask-mandates, and e-learning.
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:36 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Schools in the Pikes Peak Region continue to see a high transmission rate of COVID-19. KKTV 11 News is keeping track of which districts have mask mandates, where the outbreaks are at, and which schools are transitioning to e-learning because of outbreaks.
*This data is current as of September 3rd
MASKS
|DISTRICT
|MASK MANDATE
|Academy School District 20
|No
|District 49
|No
|Colorado Springs School District 11
|Staff only effective Sept. 7th
|Harrison School District 2
|Yes
|Lewis-Palmer School District 38
|No
|Widefield School District 3
|Yes- will be re-evaluated on Oct. 1st
|Cheyenne Mountain School District 12
|Yes
|Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8
|No
|Manitou Springs School District 14
|Yes
|Woodland Park RE-2
|No
|Pueblo School District 70
|Yes
|Pueblo School District 60
|Yes
OUTBREAKS
*This data comes from the El Paso County Public Health Department, School Districts, and the Colorado Department of Public Health.
D49
- Vista Ridge High School
- Patriot High School
- Remington Elementary School
- Horizon Middle School
- Odyssey Elementary School
D20
- Legacy Peak Elementary School
- Academy International
- Eagleview Middle School
D3
- Watson Junior High
D11
- Adams Elementary School
- Mann Middle School
D2
- Sand Creek International
- Sierra High School
- Carmel Community School
E-LEARNING
D11
- Adams Elementary School
D49
- Vista Ridge High School
D3
- Watson Junior High School
COVID-19 TOOLS
The following links lead to district COVID-19 dashboards. Not every district in the Pikes Peak Region has a COVID-19 Dashboard
