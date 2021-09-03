Advertisement

COVID-19 info for schools in the Pikes Peak Region

Information for schools across the Pikes Peak Region regarding outbreaks, mask-mandates, and e-learning.
Photo back to learning
Photo back to learning(KKTV)
By Ashley Franco
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:36 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Schools in the Pikes Peak Region continue to see a high transmission rate of COVID-19. KKTV 11 News is keeping track of which districts have mask mandates, where the outbreaks are at, and which schools are transitioning to e-learning because of outbreaks.

*This data is current as of September 3rd

MASKS

DISTRICTMASK MANDATE
Academy School District 20No
District 49No
Colorado Springs School District 11Staff only effective Sept. 7th
Harrison School District 2Yes
Lewis-Palmer School District 38No
Widefield School District 3Yes- will be re-evaluated on Oct. 1st
Cheyenne Mountain School District 12Yes
Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8No
Manitou Springs School District 14Yes
Woodland Park RE-2 No
Pueblo School District 70Yes
Pueblo School District 60Yes

OUTBREAKS

*This data comes from the El Paso County Public Health Department, School Districts, and the Colorado Department of Public Health.

D49

  • Vista Ridge High School
  • Patriot High School
  • Remington Elementary School
  • Horizon Middle School
  • Odyssey Elementary School

D20

  • Legacy Peak Elementary School
  • Academy International
  • Eagleview Middle School

D3

  • Watson Junior High

D11

  • Adams Elementary School
  • Mann Middle School

D2

  • Sand Creek International
  • Sierra High School
  • Carmel Community School

E-LEARNING

D11

  • Adams Elementary School

D49

  • Vista Ridge High School

D3

  • Watson Junior High School

COVID-19 TOOLS

The following links lead to district COVID-19 dashboards. Not every district in the Pikes Peak Region has a COVID-19 Dashboard

D20 COVID-19 dashboard

D11 Covid-19 dashboard

EPCPH school report

EPCPH dashboard

