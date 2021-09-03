Advertisement

Colorado State Fair attendance back to 90% of pre-pandemic levels

By Jack Heeke
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:38 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Attendance at the Colorado State Fair has tracked at 90% of pre-pandemic levels so far.

11 news spoke to the fair’s general manager Scott Stoller who told us “We’re very encouraged and very excited. We’ve made some changes to the fair to adjust for more outdoor activities and people are making the right decisions for themselves.”

Those new outdoor activities include a monster truck show, demolition derby, celebration of los charros, and a tractor pull.

The fair is also hosting the state vaccination bus where visitors can quickly get vaccinated as they make their way through the fairgrounds.

The state fair has a $30 million impact on Southern Colorado. That impact was almost completely erased last year when only livestock and 4-H events took place

Stoller says that this year “People are just appreciative of the State Fair. Not to say we would ever want to take another year where we’re downsized, but I think taking the year off really made people appreciate what the state fair is.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

