AAA tips for drivers over Labor Day weekend in Colorado

Cars travel across I-25 for Labor Day weekend on Sept. 3, 2021.
Cars travel across I-25 for Labor Day weekend on Sept. 3, 2021.(KKTV/ Miranda Paige)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:20 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A lot of travelers are getting ready to hit the road for the long Labor Day weekend. This week, the CDC warned that unvaccinated Americans should avoid travel over the holiday.

Despite COVID-19, AAA says many folks are still planning to travel for Labor day. They estimate around 600,000 Coloradans will be doing some sort of traveling. However, they are seeing more people opt for road trips, instead of flying or going on cruises.

The CDC is urging unvaccinated Americans to stay home. The agency says those who are unvaccinated, should get a COVID test before and after any essential travel.

AAA wants to remind everyone to be prepared when traveling. That includes having a mask on you because they may be required along your route.

“My advice to travelers is even if you’re not used to wearing a mask at home or in your home community, pack a mask because the odds are pretty good that you’ll need it at least once during your travels this holiday weekend,” said Skyler McKinley, AAA Colorado Regional Director, Public Affairs.

The average gas prices in Colorado are over $3.60 a gallon. That’s up more than $1.30 compared to last year.

