Woodland Park School District announces new Board of Education candidates
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - The Woodland Park School District Board of Education has announced the list of candidates who have filed paperwork for the elections on November 2, 2021. Those candidates include:
Director District B - At Large (4 year term)
Helstrom, Aaron (Write-In candidate)
Rusterholtz, David
Wolin, Amy
Director District C - Columbine Elementary Boundaries (2 year term)
Illingworth II, David
Leafers, Misty
Director District D - Gateway Elementary Boundaries (4 year term)
Brovetto, Gary
Levy, Paula
Director District E - Summit Elementary Boundaries (4 year term)
Patterson, Suzanne
Suiter, Dale
In a press release Thursday, The Board released the following statements:
Woodland Park School district says they are still in the planning stages for community forums where candidates are invited to discuss ideas for “connecting with and improving upon WPSD initiatives as well as taking questions from the general public in an open session”. Dates have not yet been determined.
