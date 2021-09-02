Advertisement

Woodland Park School District announces new Board of Education candidates

Woodland Park School District
Woodland Park School District(Woodland Park School District)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:23 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - The Woodland Park School District Board of Education has announced the list of candidates who have filed paperwork for the elections on November 2, 2021. Those candidates include:

Director District B - At Large (4 year term)

Helstrom, Aaron (Write-In candidate)

Rusterholtz, David

Wolin, Amy

Director District C - Columbine Elementary Boundaries (2 year term)

Illingworth II, David

Leafers, Misty

Director District D - Gateway Elementary Boundaries (4 year term)

Brovetto, Gary

Levy, Paula

Director District E - Summit Elementary Boundaries (4 year term)

Patterson, Suzanne

Suiter, Dale

In a press release Thursday, The Board released the following statements:

Woodland Park School district says they are still in the planning stages for community forums where candidates are invited to discuss ideas for “connecting with and improving upon WPSD initiatives as well as taking questions from the general public in an open session”. Dates have not yet been determined.

Click here to learn more about Woodland Park School District 2.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 9/1/21.
Reported shooting under investigation on the east side of Colorado Springs
Officer-involved shooting in Peyton 9/1/21.
Suspect killed after reportedly firing shots at El Paso County deputies
Terrance Hawk
Homeless man convicted of sex assault on a child living in Colorado Springs; community alert issued
A still frame from body-worn camera footage tied to the death of Elijah McClain. Photo...
Grand jury charges Aurora police officers, paramedics in 2019 death of Elijah McClain
D-11 Logo
Masks to be required for D-11 staff starting Tuesday; mandate could be coming for elementary schools soon

Latest News

KKTV
WATCH: Governor Polis gives update on COVID-19 in Colorado
award
Colorado Springs officers honored with "True Blue Award" for outstanding service
Four Colorado Springs police officers are being presented with the “Bill Daniels True Blue...
WATCH: Colorado Springs Police Officers receive “Bill Daniels True Blue Award”
peyton
Man killed by El Paso Co. deputies after allegedly opening fire during standoff