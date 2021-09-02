Woodland Park School District announces new Board of Education candidates

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - The Woodland Park School District Board of Education has announced the list of candidates who have filed paperwork for the elections on November 2, 2021. Those candidates include:

Director District B - At Large (4 year term)

Helstrom, Aaron (Write-In candidate)

Rusterholtz, David

Wolin, Amy

Director District C - Columbine Elementary Boundaries (2 year term)

Illingworth II, David

Leafers, Misty

Director District D - Gateway Elementary Boundaries (4 year term)

Brovetto, Gary

Levy, Paula

Director District E - Summit Elementary Boundaries (4 year term)

Patterson, Suzanne

Suiter, Dale

In a press release Thursday, The Board released the following statements:

The Board is very excited to have such a complete list of citizens interested in serving our community and school District. My hope is that the new board members will represent our great community by working together with empathy and an ongoing shared commitment to serve all students with the best education possible. Across the spectrum of needs, this is a high calling for such a volunteer position...Our Board is known for its leadership as individual Board members who work to collaborate and provide a shared direction focused on advocating for the children in our community and advancing meaningful solutions in public education. I look forward to the fresh perspectives of the newly elected board members,

District School Board members provide critical local insight which is vital to developing a robust and innovative school system. As a new superintendent here, it is essential that these board discussions with me personally help me understand more of the community and help us collectively as a team have an impact... We have excellent traditions within the history of WPSD. This new team of Board members will need to build on these traditions and continue to strategize on areas for innovation along the way. I look forward to partnering with whomever is elected.

Woodland Park School district says they are still in the planning stages for community forums where candidates are invited to discuss ideas for “connecting with and improving upon WPSD initiatives as well as taking questions from the general public in an open session”. Dates have not yet been determined.

