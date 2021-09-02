Widefield District 3 is requiring masks for students and staff starting on Tuesday
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:32 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting on Tuesday, Widefield School District 3 is joining a growing list of school districts in the Pikes Peak Region in requiring masks.
D-3 provided the update on Thursday. D-3 is joining both D-11 and D-2 in the requirement.
The following was posted to D-3′s website:
- As of Tuesday, September 7, face masks are required for students or staff regardless of vaccination status for four weeks. The District will look at data and re-evaluate prior to October 1.
-All visitors, workers and delivery personnel must wear masks while indoors regardless of vaccination status.
-Spectators for indoor sports or events must be masked regardless of vaccination status.
- Face masks are required by federal regulation on school buses.
