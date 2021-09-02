Widefield District 3 is requiring masks for students and staff starting on Tuesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting on Tuesday, Widefield School District 3 is joining a growing list of school districts in the Pikes Peak Region in requiring masks.

D-3 provided the update on Thursday. D-3 is joining both D-11 and D-2 in the requirement.

The following was posted to D-3′s website:

As of Tuesday, September 7, face masks are required for students or staff regardless of vaccination status for four weeks. The District will look at data and re-evaluate prior to October 1.



-All visitors, workers and delivery personnel must wear masks while indoors regardless of vaccination status.



-Spectators for indoor sports or events must be masked regardless of vaccination status.



Face masks are required by federal regulation on school buses.

