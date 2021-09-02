Advertisement

WATCH: Youth league referee banned after pulling player’s facemask

By WBRC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:08 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNER, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Video of a youth football league referee aggressively grabbing a young athlete by the facemask is circulating online.

WBRC reports the referee involved has been banned from officiating games in the All-County Youth Football League.

The video, shared by Phillip Dollar, is of a game that was played last weekend between 11- and 12-year-olds in Alabama.

After the play is dead, one of the officials grabs the player by the facemask before coaches step in and break it up. All the officials then left the game.

Now, the player’s family is asking for a public apology from the referee.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 9/1/21.
Reported shooting under investigation on the east side of Colorado Springs
Officer-involved shooting in Peyton 9/1/21.
Suspect killed after reportedly firing shots at El Paso County deputies
Terrance Hawk
Homeless man convicted of sex assault on a child living in Colorado Springs; community alert issued
A still frame from body-worn camera footage tied to the death of Elijah McClain. Photo...
Grand jury charges Aurora police officers, paramedics in 2019 death of Elijah McClain
D-11 Logo
Masks to be required for D-11 staff starting Tuesday; mandate could be coming for elementary schools soon

Latest News

Wildlife officials say based on size, color pattern, fin placement and head shape, the fish...
Fisherman reels in rare ‘freaky’ fish
Photo courtesy: CSPD
WATCH: Colorado Springs Police Officers receive “Bill Daniels True Blue Award”
Wildlife officials say based on size, color pattern, fin placement and head shape, the fish...
Fisherman reels in rare ‘freaky’ fish
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Changing winds provide hope in California wildfire battle
FILE - This photo shows a pathway in the backyard to the house once owned by gangster Al...
Al Capone’s former South Florida home slated for demolition