WATCH: Governor Polis gives update on COVID-19 in Colorado

By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:45 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis is holding a press conference Thursday to give an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and announce a new primary care vaccination program.

Governor Polis will be joined by Aaron Shupp, M.D., Family Medicine Specialist at Rocky Mountain Primary Care, and Marc Moss, M.D., Head of Division of Pulmonary Sciences and Critical Care Medicine at University of Colorado School of Medicine-Anschutz.

The press conference is expected to begin around 11 a.m. Thursday. We will stream it live on the 11 Breaking News Center, which can also be found at the top of this article.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

