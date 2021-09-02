WATCH: Colorado Springs Police Officers receive “Bill Daniels True Blue Award”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Four Colorado Springs police officers are being presented with the “Bill Daniels True Blue Award” Thursday morning. The True Blue Award is presented by the Daniels Fund to officers in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming who go above and beyond their duties in order to help people in need in their community.

The honorees include Officer Michael Stenstrom, Officer Thomas Pitchford, Officer Robert Gillis, and Officer Marcus Tubbs. Mayor John Suthers will also be in attendance.

